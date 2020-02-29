Brennan, Rosemary C.

BARNEVELD — Rosemary C. Brennan, age 82, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1937.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BRIDGET'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 803 Main St., Ridgeway, at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding and Father Steve Petrica concelebrating. Burial will be at St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rosemary's family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

