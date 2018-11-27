MADISON—Lawrence E. “Larry” Breitkreutz, age 89, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Artisan-Middleton. He was born on May 15, 1929, in Princeton, the son of William and Ella (Zeitlow) Breitkreutz. He married Rosemary Munz on July 1, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Larry worked for the City of Madison Engineering Department and was very proud of his involvement with them. He enjoyed bowling, and garage sale-ing. Larry was an avid collector of model trucks, hats, magnets and lighthouses. His home was full of treasures that he had found.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Dawn Marty and Carol Homan; grandchildren, Nicole Marty-Johnson, Sara Homan, Josh (Cynthia) Marty, Rich Homan and Nick (Brittany) Marty; great-grandchildren, Eric Marty, Michael Johnson and Lizzy Johnson; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two brothers; three sisters; and two sons-in-law, Leon A. Marty Jr. and Rick Homan.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, with Chaplain Steve Zwettler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank the staff of Artisan Assisted Living and Memory Care, as well as Agrace HospiceCare, who took such special care of Larry and treated him with dignity and respect.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420