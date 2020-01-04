Bredeson, Rose Marie “Toots”

BELOIT - Rose Marie “Toots” Bredeson, 93, longtime resident of Beloit, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Azura Memory Care, Stoughton.

She was born Aug. 3, 1926 in Argyle Township, LaFayette County, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (Kipfer) Johnson. Rose Marie was a 1943 graduate of Argyle High School. She married Victor Bredeson on Aug. 1, 1948 in Yellowstone Church.

Rose Marie was formerly employed by JC Penney for 23 years, retiring in 1989. She had a strong love for animals and fed all the strays that came her way. Rose Marie was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and volunteered in the church office.

Survivors include her children, Kent (Trudy) Bredeson of McFarland, James (Cheryl Becker) Bredeson of Madison, and Susan (Roy) Swanson of Caledonia, Ill.; grandchildren, Garrett Bredeson of Boulder, Colo., Alyssa Bredeson of McFarland, Kenneth Swanson of Cherry Valley, Ill., Amy Meinholdt of McFarland, Holly Rewerts of Apex, N.C., and Cassie Hartje of Rockford, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kylie and Kamden Meinholdt and Harrison Viren.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Gus Johnson; four sisters, Erma Alm, Dorothe Hanson, Alice Oostdik and Esther Locke.