Bredeson, Pauline Carol

Pauline worked as a senior manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for 28 years. During the 80's, Pauline was an active member of the American Business Women’s Association, a national organization whose focus was education. She went on to form new chapters in Deforest and McFarland. As a member of the Madison Chapter she was named Woman of the Year. She was a deeply spiritual woman who was active at Bashford Methodist Church and later when she moved to Oakwood East she supported the ministry there.

Pauline watched the development and building of Oakwood East and served on the founders committee. She remained an active volunteer through her years there, serving twice as president of the Resident Association. She served on the Resident Life Committee, the Spiritual Life Committee, serving in the chapel in many ways, facilitated a Women’s Support Group, and developed a Prayer Chain. The event that Pauline will most be remembered for was Super Saturday. One Saturday each month, she brought in speakers for the residents to enjoy. For several years, she held a Women’s Retreat, an event celebrating Christian faith. In 2012, she was recognized by a National Organization, “Leading Age” for making a difference in the community. Her activities at Oakwood brought her much happiness and many rewards. She truly loved her community of friends and neighbors, the staff, and the management people who were open and cared about the residents. Her favorite thing was spending time with family and friends, who will dearly miss her. A special thank you to the wonderful caretakers at Oakwood Meadows and to her nurse, Ross, and the team at Heartland Hospice. Pauline will always be loved, remembered and missed.