DEFOREST - Mary La Von Bredeson, age 87 of DeForest, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at The Rivers Memory Care in Portage. She was born Oct. 30, 1931, in Mount Horeb, to Burrell and Clare Eveland. She graduated from Madison West High School. She was united in marriage to Walter Bredeson on March 27, 1954, in DuBuque, Iowa. They moved to a farm in the Deforest area, and farmed most of their lives. She enjoyed chair caning, quilting, and sewing. She was a lifelong member of Spring Prairie Lutheran Church and Ladies Aide.
She is survived by her two sons, David (Linda) Bredeson and Paul Bredeson; two grandchildren, Jeremy Bredeson (Branda Cuccia) and Jessica (Shannon) Bredeson; four great-grandchildren, Jazmine Bambrough (Tyler Hubble), Andrew Bambrough Bredeson, Ryan Bredeson, and Kayla Bredeson; one great-great-granddaughter, Kali Hubble; four sisters-in-law, Barbara Eveland, Mary (Richard) Wendt, Alice (Fred) Zwiefel, and Cathy Kampen and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter; sisters, Barbara Van Ness and Loretta Grozinski; and two brothers, Bud Eveland and Burrell Eveland.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at SPRING PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Keyeser, with Vicor Rick Bursh officiating. Inurnment will be held at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Rivers Memory Care in Portage for their care of Mary. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.