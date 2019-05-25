MONONA—Victor E. “Vic” Brechtl, age 96, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Heritage Middleton.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, June 14, 2019.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, June 9, 2019, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
