MADISON - Frances J. Brazelle, passed away on May 29, 2019. Fran was the daughter of Andrew R. and Mary (Semanski) Brazelle. She graduated from Coughlin High School in 1932, and worked in Harrisburg for the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office as a legal secretary until 1941, when she moved to Washington, D.C., to begin her career as the personnel administrator for the secretary of the U.S. Air Force.
She retired from the Pentagon in 1972, moving first to Florida, then settling in Hershey, Pa. During her lengthy retirement she traveled extensively in Europe and the Americas. When at home she enjoyed golfing, reading, volunteering at the Hershey Medical Center and playing excellent bridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Ann B. Curtis and Mary B. Brazelle; her brothers, Andrew R. and Vincent T. Brazelle; and her nephew, Thomas V. Brazelle. She is survived by her niece, Susan J. Curtis; her nephew, Patrick R. Brazelle; her grandniece, Leah C. Jeedas; and numerous cousins.
A gravesite service will take place in Wiilkes-Barre, Pa.