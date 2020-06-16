Braxton, Keani L.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON – Keani L. Braxton, age 21, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Keani has entered her father, Al Braxton's, awaiting arms in heaven who preceded her in death on the 20th of April, 2013.

Keani is survived by her mother, Shawnte Braxton; her identical twin sister, Imani; sister, Symone; and many more family members and friends.

A Visitation will be held from 10 AM until 12 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona. A private family service will be held at a later time. Burial will take place at Middleton Junction Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Braxton family. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.