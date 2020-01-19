Brausen, Judith A. (Uphoff)

MADISON - Judith A. (Uphoff) Brausen, age 78, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born in Madison on April 4, 1941 and had lived in the Madison area all her life. She was a strong, independent woman who loved gardening, reading, spending time with her family and friends, and playing Skipbo with her granddaughter, Abby.

Judy is survived by her children, Deb (Steve) Ringelstetter, Cindy (Chuck) Butteris, and David (Jamie) Brausen; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; son, Jeffrey; her parents; and a brother.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Cress Funeral Service, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, with a memorial service to begin at 1:00 p.m.. Friends and family are welcome to attend a luncheon reception at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago Street, Madison, following the memorial service at the funeral home.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Poi for the exceptional care she gave to Judy throughout the years.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Cress Funeral Service 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison, Wis. 53704 608-249-6666

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Brausen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.