MADISON - Frances (Shedleski) Braund passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 19, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Ella (Sweeney) Shedleski. Frances attended Sauk County Normal School and graduated from Edgewood College in 1963. She married Amos Braund on June 24, 1950, in Reedsburg.
Frances was a teacher for Middleton, Sun Prairie and Marshall school districts, and was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting, reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her children, Margaret (Ed) Kersten of Madison, Mary Carter of Ollala, Wash., Elizabeth Young (Albert) of Oregon, Paula (Robert) Rough of Memphis, Tenn., Richard (Laurie) Braund of Columbus and Gerald Braund of Arlington, Texas; nine grandchildren, Tom (Erica) Kersten, Jeff (Jeanette) Kersten, Wakelin (Tonya) Stoneman, Jennifer Matthews, Brock Rough, Cindy (William) Herbert, Hunter Braund, Megan Braund and Jessica Braund; 15 great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Charlotte, Ava, Moira and Brenna Kersten, Sadie, Remy, Clive and Emmit Matthews, Rylee and Chase Stoneman, Gray, Lilly and Macon Herbert, and Everett Rough; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Amos; siblings, Mary, Harry, Cecelia and Henry Shedleski; and son-in-law, Loren Young.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with Father Joji Reddy Allam presiding. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the church. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.