FITCHBURG - Doris Josephine Braun, age 97, of Fitchburg, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born on July 29, 1921, in Morton Grove, Ill., the daughter of Emil and Caroline (Platz) Neuman. She married Robert Peter Braun in February 1946, in Florida.
The Great Depression caused her to grow up in several places including Florida, Indiana, and Illinois. She and her husband, "Swietz," lived in Wilmette, Ill. Doris worked as the bookkeeper in the Braun family cement contracting business until the untimely death of her husband in 1960. From that point on she raised her three daughters by herself, went to banking school, and worked at the Wilmette State Bank as a special services officer until she retired in 1983 and moved to Madison.
She greatly enjoyed her retirement years, caring for her grandchildren, travelling, volunteering, and participating in social activities and Bridge Club at the Fitchburg Senior Center. She loved musical events such as Concerts on the Square, and suggested to the Fitchburg Council on Aging to have these events brought to community parks to make access easier for seniors and families.
Survivors include her siblings, Ray Neuman, Marjorie Ilg and Joan Stiening. She is further survived by her daughters, Kathy Chipley and Jacquelyn (Bill) Keuler; and son-in-law, Bill Reimer; grandchildren, Christine Reimer (John) Kraman, Cathy Reimer (Tyler) Reid, Will (Michelle) Reimer, Heather Chipley (Ken) McCall, Melodie Chipley, Joseph (Alison) Keuler, Jeffrey Keuler and Jackson Keuler; great-grandchildren, Chip and Connor McCall, Lola Rose Chipley, Nate Reimer, Elizabeth Reimer, Leona Keuler and Vera Keuler. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Roberta Lynn Reimer; and her siblings, Paul, George, Don, Marion and Ruth.
A special thanks to Fitchburg Sylvan Crossing staff who were so lovely and attentive to Doris over the past five years.
On her last night, after asking Jackie if everyone was all good, she stated she was tired and things were hard. She then took her final rest peacefully, knowing she had accomplished so much and been strong for so long.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Family will greet friends after 1 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow.
"C'est la vie!"
