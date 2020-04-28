Braucht, Scott A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Scott Alan Braucht, 61, of Madison, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Sunday, April 26, 2020, of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on July 25, 1958, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He was the son of William C. and Judith A. (Stachour) Braucht. He graduated salutatorian in the class of 1976 at Sun Prairie High School, where he also served as Senior Class President and Editor of the School Yearbook.

Scott attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in Communications and Education in 1980. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and received recognition and awards for his campus leadership work.

In June of 1982, Scott married Mary Ellen (Whitmore) Braucht, and together they enjoyed over 40 years of love and companionship. In October of 1985, son Drew Wayne William was born, and in September of 1990, son Derek Scott was born. In 1999, as a result of Scott’s business travels to South Korea, he and his family became legal guardians to Han Sang Row.