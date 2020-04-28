Braucht, Scott A.

MADISON - Scott Alan Braucht, 61, of Madison, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Sunday, April 26, 2020, of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on July 25, 1958, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He was the son of William C. and Judith A. (Stachour) Braucht. He graduated salutatorian in the class of 1976 at Sun Prairie High School, where he also served as Senior Class President and Editor of the School Yearbook.
Scott attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in Communications and Education in 1980. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and received recognition and awards for his campus leadership work.
In June of 1982, Scott married Mary Ellen (Whitmore) Braucht, and together they enjoyed over 40 years of love and companionship. In October of 1985, son Drew Wayne William was born, and in September of 1990, son Derek Scott was born. In 1999, as a result of Scott’s business travels to South Korea, he and his family became legal guardians to Han Sang Row.
In 1989, Scott earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fields of management, marketing, and entrepreneurship. His overall career spanned high school teaching and coaching, startup work for a healthcare agency, business consulting, fundraising, and teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels. For 15 years, he served as lead business consultant for Smith & Gesteland. In 2000, he was named the firm’s first non-CPA partner.
Scott was an active member of Christ Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder, on committees, and on mission trips to Mexico. Other volunteer activities were Agrace HospiceCare, including a service trip to Kenya in 2005, and the UW School of Business Weinert Center for Entrepreneurship. He became an author while writing the book, Into The Light: A Middle-Aged Man’s Recovery From Depression. His greatest passion was being creative.
Scott is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Drew, New York, N.Y.; Derek, Madison; and Han, Seoul, South Korea; and his mother, Judith A. Braucht, Madison. Surviving siblings are David (Becky) Braucht, Middleton; Julie (John) Marshall, Madison; Marcy (Toni Hare) Braucht, Verona; and Jenny (James) Meyers, Madison. He was preceded in death by his father, William C. Braucht.
A private burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare, especially the purple team and the inpatient care team for Room 7. Donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Christ Presbyterian Church, Iowa State University, or the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.