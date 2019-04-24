CROSS PLAINS—Robert L. “Bob” Braucher, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Bob was born on June 29, 1949, in Canby, Minn., to Lloyd and Ella (Meyer) Braucher. Bob graduated from Canby High School in 1967. He attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and graduated in 1972. In 1976, Bob wed Audrey Karls. Together they enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Bob worked as an electrical engineer for 44 years in the Madison area and retired from Affiliated Engineers, Inc., in 2015. Bob was a deep thinker and will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He loved tinkering at home on fun projects like remote control airplanes, puzzle boxes and a homemade hover craft.
Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Audrey; daughter, Jolene (Jon) Cisler of Saratoga, Calif.; son, Doug (Kendra) Braucher of Story City, Iowa; six grandchildren, Eli, Alex, and Sophie Cisler and Samuel, Lillian, and Eloise Braucher; sister, Betty (Terry) Kronabetter of Alexandria, Minn.; in-laws, Louise (Dan) Beuthin, Sue (Mick) Kalscheur, Gary (Cherri) Karls, Kathy (Pat) Acker and Kristie (Tony) Ayers; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Joe and Loretta Karls; infant sister, Linda; and godson, Troy Beuthin.
A Funeral Service will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Due to road work on University Ave., please use the entrance on Elmwood Ave. Visitation will also held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
