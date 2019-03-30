RICHLAND CENTER / MADISON - Lillian F. (Laack) Brassington, age 95, of Richland Center/Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Pine Valley Community Village in Richland Center. She was born on Jan. 13, 1924 in Wausau, the daughter of Henry F. and Edna (Hess) Laack and was raised on a farm in rural Mauston, where she was very proud of her farm heritage. Lillian married Earl L. Brassington on June 29, 1946, in Mauston.
Following marriage, she resided in Madison until relocating to Richland Center in November 2014, after the death of her husband to be nearer to one of her daughters. Lillian was a homemaker for her family. She enjoyed watching and listening to Lawrence Welk, and in her younger years enjoyed sewing, dancing, traveling the U.S. with her husband, and teaching Sunday school. Lillian was an avid reader until she lost her sight.
In years past she volunteered with the American Red Cross and the Masonic Masons while her husband was an active member. Lillian also volunteered at the Madison VA Hospital and served as a Daughter of the Nile, Antioch Temple No. 113, Madison, where she rose to the status of queen and then past queen. Prior to relocating to Richland Center, she was a long-time member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Lillian is survived by her daughters, Barbara Sumwalt of Richland Center and Diane Woolever (Rollin) of Apache Junction, Ariz; five grandchildren, Gary (Alisenne) Sumwalt, Connie (Robert) Thomas, Lynn (Dennis) Telleen, Cindy (Daniel) Baitsell and Kristi (Michael) Norris; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin (Jeanette) Laack; sister Mildred Holmes; and many nieces and nephews. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl; brothers, Fredrick, Carl, John and Anton Laack; sisters, Irma Moore, Janet Zeller and Caroline Potter; and son-in-law, Myron "Dean" Sumwalt.
There will be no funeral service. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Middleton Junction Cemetery, Middleton.
The family wishes to thank Pine Valley Community Village for the wonderful care provided to Lillian.