MARSHALL/MADISON"Keith L. Brassington, age 71, passed away at his home on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2019. Keith was born on Jan. 3, 1948, in Madison, Wis., to Lloyd and Elaine (Hauglen) Brassington. He grew up on the north side of Madison and attended East High. Keith was an accomplished mechanic and also an avid outdoorsman, building and repairing fishing rods. He also worked a number of years in the logging industry and his latter years, Keith worked in a bait shop. Keith was a big time gardener and would share his produce with anybody and everybody he knew. Keith was a man of few words but his actions spoke louder than words.
Keith is survived by his brother, Bruce (Cheryl). He is further survived by other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jill (Steve) Clarke.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
