MONONA - Virginia "Ginny" Brantmeyer, age 83, of Monona, passed away on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. She was born on Dec. 1, 1935, in Mineral Point, the daughter of Stephen and Mable (Armstrong) Whalen. Ginny married Robert Brantmeyer on March 2,1957.
She worked for Oscar Mayer from 1956 to 1986. Ginny enjoyed bowling, spending time at the pool, traveling and sightseeing. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Ginny is survived by her son, Daniel (Lisa) Brantmeyer; grandchildren, Carly (Al) Mask, Collin Brantmeyer (Jaime Ortiz); siblings, Eunice Whalen, Marty Whalen (Gary Watchke), Donna O'Donnell and Steve Whalen; nieces and nephews, Nancy, Mike, James, Alan, David, Alice and Judy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sisters, Ann Whalen, Mary Long, Maxine Whalen and Katherine Whalen; and brother, Tom Whalen.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Madison, at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Burial will follow the Mass at Roselawn Memorial Park. A luncheon will be held at Marian Hall after the burial.
Memorial's in Ginny's name may be made to Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.