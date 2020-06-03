Brantmeyer, Ronald John

MADISON – Ronald John Brantmeyer, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020. Ron was born in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 14, 1938, to Roman and Irma (Sabroff) Brantmeyer. He graduated from Central High School in 1957. After school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Japan, and he also served in the Army National Guard. Ron married the love of his life, Mary Seim, on Oct. 13, 1962, in Madison. He was a big member of the NRA and the American Legion in Sun Prairie. Ron enjoyed UW sports, especially basketball, the Brewers, the Packers, and was a big fan of old movies, especially with John Wayne. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and pets.