Brantmeyer, Ronald John

MADISON – Ronald John Brantmeyer, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020. Ron was born in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 14, 1938, to Roman and Irma (Sabroff) Brantmeyer. He graduated from Central High School in 1957. After school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Japan, and he also served in the Army National Guard. Ron married the love of his life, Mary Seim, on Oct. 13, 1962, in Madison. He was a big member of the NRA and the American Legion in Sun Prairie. Ron enjoyed UW sports, especially basketball, the Brewers, the Packers, and was a big fan of old movies, especially with John Wayne. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and pets.

Ron is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary; children, Deborah (Tim) Lovick, Mark (Betsy), and Janelle Royston-Brantmeyer (Bryan Royston); grandchildren, Cody (Ashley) Royston, Bailey (Troy) Royston, Ainslee Royston, Thomas, and Gillian; great-grandson, Logan Royston; and close cousin, Kenny (Eileen) Sabroff. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved fat cat, Willie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly (Dean) Iverson, and many aunts and uncles.

A private service will be held with burial at Burke Lutheran Cemetery.

A special thanks to the staff at St. Mary's Care Center – Nakoma Unit, especially Petra Jung. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

