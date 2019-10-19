MADISON - Evelyn Irene (nee Smith) (Piazza) Branshaw passed away on Oct. 3 2019, at her daughter's home, embraced by the love of her family and caregivers at the age of 90. She was born on Jan. 27, 1929, to Russel Smith and Ethel (nee Taylor) Smith. She is survived by her sister, Carol Papke, Tony Papke (Carol's son); her three daughters, Jacalyn (Tony) Gandolfo, Susan Piazza, Lori (Howard) Reddan, her son Michael Piazza; her grandchildren, Jovita Gandolfo, Sam Masino, Asher Masino, Michael Piazza, Jr., Gina Gandolfo, Nicholas Piazza, Garrett Chitwood, Brittney Reddan, and Karina Piazza;, and five great-grandchildren. Per Evelyn’s request, no funeral services will be held. A private celebration of life has already taken place. Online condolences can be made at www.newcomerfh.com.

