Brannstrom, James Arlin "Jim"

MADISON - James Arlin "Jim" Brannstrom, 38, passed away at home on Friday, May 22, 2020, following a diagnosis of Glioblastoma in December 2018. He was born on Aug. 31, 1981, in Madison, to Arlin and Judy (Leverich) Brannstrom. He was a graduate of James Madison Memorial High School and received his B.A. degree in graphic design from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Jim was a gentle spirit with a passion for nature and photography. He was funny, practical, and fiercely loyal. As a recognized Wisconsin photographer, his photos captured the magic of life and nature - waterfalls, mountains, birds and animals, and more. He was fascinated by the night sky and loved to photograph the northern lights, the Milky Way, and the moon in its many phases. Jim had the eye of an artist and was passionate about the details of his work. He delighted in sharing the beauty of the world with others. Jim, also known as "Jimmy" to many, valued his wide circle of fellow wildlife and landscape photographers and the Aurora Hunters who together chased the Northern Lights and other night sky treasures with their cameras.

Family trips to Michigan's Upper Peninsula always included field trips to numerous waterfalls, woodlands, and Lake Superior shores to see what Jim could capture. He taught us to view the sky and woods and water through a new lens - and with awe and wonder. This view remains for all of us.