MADISON - William Brandt, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Milwaukee, the son of Anna Deck and William Brandt. Bill married Nina Bonsack on Aug. 31, 1957. Bill was an All-State Wisconsin football player from Rufus King High School, earning a scholarship to play football at UW-Madison. He graduated with a degree in mathematics.
Bill had a 30 year career with General Motors as a systems analyst. He also served his country for 25 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, as well as a loyal Badgers fan. He was devoted to his family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nina Bonsack; children, Alan Brandt (Chris), Kari Rose (Mike); daughter-in-law, Kathy Brandt; and seven remarkable grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved son Dan.
The family would like to thank UnityPoint-Meriter Hospital, Agrace HospiceCare, and the friends and neighbors at Sequoya Commons Condominiums.
A private service will be held at the Farley Center Natural Path Sanctuary. Memorials may be made to Agrace, www.agrace.org. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.