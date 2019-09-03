REEDSBURG - Rudolph A. “Rudy Brandt, age 79, died peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 in his home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery with military honors provided by the Reedsburg Area Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran School or Church would be appreciated.
