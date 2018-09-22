SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Dr. John Joseph "Jack" Brandabur Jr. (June 27, 1932 - Sept. 15, 2018), died peacefully in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sept.15, 2018. Jack was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to John Joseph and Genevieve O'Hara Brandabur. Jack grew up in Huntington, W.V., with his three brothers Edward, James and Joseph. Jack was an accomplished scholar, football player and a boxing champion. He graduated from Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland, and went on to graduate from Xavier University. Jack attended medical school at St. Louis University. While in medical school, he met Jacqueline Roberta Heupel, and they married in 1955.
Jack did his internship in Huntington before moving to Madison in 1960, to finish his residency in Internal Medicine with specialty training in Cardiology. He was a practicing Internist with a sub specialty in Cardiology at Associated Physicians. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves, as a Medical Corps Physician. He was also a pioneer of implanted pacemakers with Medtronic. Jack was named Professor of Medicine at University of Wisconsin Medical School in 1986. Throughout his career, he was renowned for his diagnostic skills, and took care of thousands of patients before retiring in 2006, after over 40 years of medical practice.
Jack and Jackie had four children Tim, Tom, Lisa and Jennifer who all grew up in the Madison area. Jackie died in 1973.
Throughout his life, Jack was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and adventures of all kinds. He was a proud dog owner and breeder of hunting dogs, and many were German Short haired Pointers.
Jack married Mary LaRocque in 1982. They enjoyed living in Madison for many years on Monona Bay, before moving to Santa Rosa in 2011. Mary and Jack had a strong love that sustained Jack in his last years.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary LaRocque Brandabur; his brother, Joseph; his children, Tim (Margaret), Tom (Diane), Lisa (Tom), Jennifer (Bill); and adored his nine grandchildren, Michelle, Danielle, Lauren and Tommy Brandabur, Jackie and Theresa Kremer, and Madison, Haley and Jake Wilken.
The family requests donations kindly be made to the Brandabur Family Fund, at St. Ignatius High School, Cleveland, Ohio, www.ignatius.edu.
Carpe Diem!