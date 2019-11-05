LODI - Raymond K. Brager “Rocky”, age 88, of Lodi, left his earthly home on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Black Earth, Wis. to Alvin and Viola (Kading) Brager. Ray married Aileen Kohl, on Feb. 4, 1984. His marriage to Aileen also came with an instant large family. As a lifelong bachelor, Ray instantly became a father and grandfather. Throughout his life up to the moment of his passing, he was surrounded by love and laughter. Ray was a Korean War Veteran, proudly serving in the US Army. He played his trombone in the Army Band and in the Soon to Be Famous Lodi Band. Rocky was very proud of the masonry work he did on St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. He also talked often about mining molybdenum in Leadville, Colo. He attended UW Platteville’s Mining/Geology program. He returned home to Lodi and began a long career of operating a backhoe. He dug graves for over 30 cemeteries, and often said “I’ll be the last one to let you down”, he also dug for many cities and villages. After retiring from grave digging, he worked for many years with Carla at Hamre Funeral Home. He was an avid hockey fan and enjoyed going to UW Badger hockey games with Aileen. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Aileen Brager; his parents, Alvin and Viola; brothers, Alvin “Bud” and Cleary; sister, Elaine; nephew, Daniel; and niece, Kristine. He is survived by his six children, Gary (Cheryl), Joleen (David), Jackie (Jim), Jeff (Diane), Steve (Amy) and Theresa (Justo); and by his grandchildren, Keri, Dustin, Danielle, Eric, Tricia, Becky, Ronda, Debi, Chad, Jen, Dylan, Jacob, Jamie, Amanda, Kristina, Candice, Stacia, Landon, Amy, Andrea, Aiden, Misael and Maite. He also had many great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by many, especially at his favorite dining spot, Lucy’s. He loved all the waitresses and we all appreciated how they took care of him. There will be a little less BS flowing at “The BS Table” at Lucy’s.
Funeral services will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, with Pastor Ryan Rouse presiding. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Lodi, with military honors being conducted. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL HOME, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 7, 2019, and at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.