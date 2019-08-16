MADISON—James Eldredge Brady passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at the age of 63. He is survived by his wife, Karen Snider; daughter, Shannon (Helberth) Sierra; grandsons, Esteban Sierra and Marco Sierra; son, Ryan Brady; brother, Pat (Sandi); sisters, Terry Martin, and Colleen (Ross) Anderson; brothers, Tom (Julie Rozek), Dan (Carrie), and John (Nomi); along with many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. The Snider Family of Phyllis, Steve, Kay, Chuck, Kathy, Kim, Curt and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. and Ardith L. Brady; and father-in-law, Martin L. Snider.
Jim was born on October 3, 1955 and graduated from Madison East High School in 1973. As a lifelong resident of East Madison, he held various sales and service positions including AT&T, MG&E, and Gempler’s, always making new friends along the way. Jim was an avid fisherman, when the cottonwoods flew, he could be found fishing bluegills off of Mueller’s pier. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and of course the Madison Badgers sport teams. Jim enjoyed a home cooked meal and baked an awesome batch of chocolate chip cookies. People of all ages were attracted to Jim’s conversations and wanted to be part of his antics including snake-bites and the famous “Jim Game”.
Jim will always be remembered by friends and family as someone who lived life to the fullest.
The Celebration of Life will take place from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53714.
Our sincere thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, especially in the MICU for their great care and compassion to both Jim and his family.
I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.
INFORMED CHOICE is assisting the family at (608)-249-6758.