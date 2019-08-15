MADISON - James E. Brady, age 63, passed away peacefully on August, 14 2019. He will be remembered by his family and friends for living life to the fullest.
INFORMED CHOICE is assisting the family at (608)-249-6758.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign up for our Podcasts email!
Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football.
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Wisconsin-born Don Ameche , versatile leading man of 1930s and '40s films whose comeback in the 1980s climaxed with an Oscar as supporting actor in ``Cocoon,'' has died of prostate cancer. He was 85.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.