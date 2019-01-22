LAKE MILLS - Philip Bradt, age 70, died peacefully Jan. 15, 2019, at Angela Hospice Care in Livonia, Mich. He was born Aug. 9, 1948, to Marjorie and Harlan Bradt. Phil graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1966, and later attended college at UW-River Falls and Nevada-Reno.
Phil was truly a free spirit, the quintessential ramblin', gamblin' man. He traveled the world from London to Laos, Africa to Australia, Japan to Brazil and most everywhere in between. He simply loved the adventure. Phil also loved playing cards and craps. During his 40+ years in Las Vegas, he sat across the table from many of the game's legends. He didn't always win but he more than held his own.
Many golfers will remember Phil from his days on the tee sheet at Door Creek Golf Course. Who could forget his easy smile and razor wit or his uncanny ability to overload the course while juggling two lit Camel straights, a chocolate donut and a Super Gulp of soda? Phil always said those were the best of days.
Phil wasn't perfect, none of us are. But he was a good man with a big heart and a kind, gentle soul. He always pulled for the "little" guy, the ones that maybe the world had passed by. His favorite place, after all was Haiti, not Tahiti. Phil would always step up and he loved to help out. He was truly one of a kind-and that beats a straight flush any day!
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lorraine (God bless her); her son, Michael; siblings, Jim (Sandie), Doug (Patty) and Nancy (Laury). Phil had many nieces and nephews including Ginger (Josh), Gus, Emily and his big ol' pal, Natalie. Phil was preceded in death by his parents; and a wonderful niece, the other beautiful little Natalie.
There will be a celebration of life at DOUG AND PATTY'S, N6795 Sunset Road, Lake Mills, on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bring a few stories and have a few laughs. Phil would love it.
Please send any donations to the Alzheimer's Association. This is a horrible, horrible disease that needs a cure soon. Thank you.