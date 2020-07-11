Bradley, Thomas Richard

The one thing in life that brought Tom immense pride was his daughter, Michelle. The early years were good and he spent a lot of time with her, but a bitter divorce from her mother resulted in many legal issues and Tom distanced himself. They stayed in touch and have recently rekindled their relationship but he regretted to his dying day the fact that he did not spend more time with her during many of those difficult years. He was so proud of the woman Michelle has become! Tom also recently reunited with a son he fathered when he was twenty. Times were different then; unwed couples were not accepted and this child had been given up for adoption. Tom had always hoped he would find his son but kept running into dead ends. Michelle recently discovered his whereabouts and Tom described the feeling of hearing from his son, Richard, as one of the greatest gifts he could have received in his life, along with the birth of Michelle.