Bradley, Thomas Richard

BARABOO — On April 3, 1948, a boy was born to Ralph and Dorothy Bradley in Edgerton, Wis. They say, “Everyone has a book inside them.” This was certainly true of Tom, but to record all the stories and adventures of his lifetime would take volumes. Tom died July 10, 2020, at the age of 72.
As a child, Tom was independent and adventurous, exploring the fields and streams of Dane County with a keen sense of interest in the bigger world around him. He attended a one room school until 8th grade and went on to graduate from Stoughton High School. As a teenager he was defiant and reckless, wanting to be where the action was. Though he loved and respected his Father, the owner of BFS Construction Co., Tom resented being expected to spend childhood summers digging footings, laying block and pounding nails. He had a yearning to explore the world and even ran off to Hawaii to spend summers on the beach. He felt free living hand to mouth, surfing and hanging out with friends listening to a young band led by Carlos Santana practicing on the beach. Other summers were spent bar tending at the Show Boat and Reef in Wisconsin Dells.
In his early 20s, Tom became the owner of the Norse Chalet in Stoughton and discovered his life-long love of restaurants and cooking. He fought a restless soul though, and just could not stick with one endeavor resulting in the buying and selling of many restaurants and businesses over the years. His intelligence and enterprising abilities led him down many paths. He fished shrimp off the coast of Florida and had an exotic car business. He was a foreman on the Excalibur Hotel in Las Vegas. He was one of the first vendors at the Madison Farmer's Market and loved selling produce. He obtained his pilot and real estate licenses. He lived on a boat in a marina in Oakland, Calif. He owned a jewelry store and bought and sold many items at flea markets over the years. He ran his own construction company until his health began failing in the early ’90s, loved wood working, and making “old things look new again.”
He had an inventing mind, working with the Fishing has no Boundaries charity to develop a prototype product he called the “slick stick” to help handicapped individual's fish more easily. He developed another product which helped carpenters lay out construction studs more efficiently. Tom enjoyed developing businesses, but was often his own worst enemy. He trusted others to run them and was often taken advantage of. He did not follow through on paperwork and legal documentation which resulted in many legal and financial struggles over the years. He was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder later in life, which was very enlightening, but not before struggling with the fall out through many endeavors.
Tom met Alex Jordan in the early ’80s and began traveling the world over in search of rare or unusual items to offer Alex for the collections displayed at the House on the Rock. Tom also fabricated many items in his workshop in McFarland for Alex. To this day, many of Tom's “finds” such as the carriages, the ivory, the crown jewels, the wax heads, and the weapons still remain on display at the HOTR. Tom owned and operated the first concession stand there as well. He met many celebrities in his travels all over the world, dined in some of the finest restaurants and stayed in some of the finest hotels, but he was also comfortable making friends with the guy on the street and knew what it was like to be hungry. He always fought for the underdog and never passed by a beggar without offering food. When Tom had money, everyone had money; he was generous to a fault.
Tom was an avid fisherman and Musky Hunter. He was proud to have received the Fenwick Master Fisherman award in 1981.
The one thing in life that brought Tom immense pride was his daughter, Michelle. The early years were good and he spent a lot of time with her, but a bitter divorce from her mother resulted in many legal issues and Tom distanced himself. They stayed in touch and have recently rekindled their relationship but he regretted to his dying day the fact that he did not spend more time with her during many of those difficult years. He was so proud of the woman Michelle has become! Tom also recently reunited with a son he fathered when he was twenty. Times were different then; unwed couples were not accepted and this child had been given up for adoption. Tom had always hoped he would find his son but kept running into dead ends. Michelle recently discovered his whereabouts and Tom described the feeling of hearing from his son, Richard, as one of the greatest gifts he could have received in his life, along with the birth of Michelle.
Tom's “live for today” behavior coupled with genetic predispositions for Bipolar and heart trouble resulted in many serious health issues developing in the past two decades. He suffered from complications of Congestive Heart Failure, Diabetes, and Kidney disease. He underwent heart bypass, mitral valve and abdominal surgeries over the years. Still, he would have lived no other way. He needed to be involved in the action, loved current events and socializing. He could get on an elevator and befriend someone by the time he arrived at the next floor.
Tom had a number of marriages in his lifetime but his last, to Elizabeth (Beth) Bradley lasted 28 years until his death. During that time they bred and showed Bernese Mountain Dogs. Tom designed and built Alligator Alley in Wisconsin Dells. He and Beth leased and operated Serpent Safari in the Dells in the late ’90s; caring for some of the largest and most rare reptiles in the world! Tom took a serious fall at the zoo which resulted in a lasting disability and they had to give it up shortly after opening. He loved all animals and especially Beth's Bernese Mountain Dogs and his “buddy” Rufus, a noisy little miniature schnauzer that worshiped the ground Tom walked on. They spent a few years traveling all over the United States and enjoyed Musky fishing in the Eagle River area.
Besides Beth, her family and his two children, Tom is survived by his sisters, Carol (Jim) Quale and Shannon (Dave) McKichan. He is further survived by brothers Mike, Doug (Debbie) and Joey (Theresa) Bradley, and all their wonderful families. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Scott, Dick, Kim, and Tim. He loved his good friends Dan Schuld, Dave Klotz and Jim Snyder.
Tom wanted to thank Dr. Hamburg and Dr. Carlson at Dean Healthcare as well as Dr. Phelan, Dr. Jung and Dr. Jordan at St Mary's in Madison for their excellent care the past two decades and for “keeping me alive in spite of myself.” His family thanks SSM Health at Home hospice Nursing Staff and the Baldwin Funeral Home in Baraboo for their assistance. A picnic will be held this fall to share memories.
Tom loved life and had a big heart; he tried his best and was a survivor. His life attitude was reflected in his favorite song by Louis Armstrong: "What a Wonderful World."
