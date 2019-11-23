Bradley, Mary (Eichhorn)

MADISON - Mary (Eichhorn) Bradley, 77, passed peacefully on Nov. 19, 2019. Mary was born in Sheboygan, Wis. to Wesley and Elizabeth Eichhorn. She attended Grant School and Sheboygan North H.S. before moving to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin where she studied to become a nurse.
Mary’s life passion was taking care of people, she first worked at Madison General Hospital as a Pediatric Nurse. She earned her Master's Degree in nursing from the University of Wisconsin, and later taught nursing at her alma mater. She spent the final 23 years of her career in the field of public health at the Madison Public Health Department, where she was a Maternal Child Specialist.
Mary was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She and Dennis were married for 49 years, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She was a loving mother to Jennifer Faulkner (Andy) of Madison and Mike Bradley of Seattle, Wash. And she was a proud and loving grandmother to her three beautiful grandchildren, Jack, Anna and Isabella. In her retirement, Mary spent her time at the family cabin, enjoying the company of her friends on the pier and sitting on the porch listening to the loons - she often said this was her favorite place on earth. She loved nature photography, and took many beautiful pictures. She was also an avid sports fan - she loved the Badgers and Packers, but mostly she loved to watch her grandkids play sports or listen to them tell her about their games/activities.
Mary had an amazing sense of humor, a kind heart that she extended to all, a generous soul and an infectious smile. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. -8 p.m. at the Town of Verona Town Hall - Community Room located at 7769 County Highway PD. Please come to share stories, laughter and community as we celebrate Mary’s life.
We feel incredibly blessed to have had so many amazing caregivers who cared for Mary including staff at: Noel Manor Legacy Memory Care, Meriter Hospital, & Agrace Hospice. Rest peacefully Mom ~ Love you more!
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations that Mary was passionate about: Access Community Health Centers, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wis., Alzheimer’s Association.