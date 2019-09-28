MADISON - On Sept. 21, 2019, Linda Mae Bradley, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 73.
Her journey began on April 6, 1946, in Madison, Wis. She was born the daughter of Morris and Bernice Bjornstad in Madison, Wis., a family of strong Norwegian Pride. Linda graduated from Central High School in Madison, and continued on to U.W. Whitewater, where she earned her Bachelor Degree in Education. She spent 35 years teaching in the Madison School District, where she touched countless lives. She was full of grace and elegance, loving in nature, and passionate about all she did.
On June 15, 1968, she married Fred Bradley. Together they proudly raised two children, Andrew (Missie) Bradley and Amy (Ryan) Streblow.
Linda had an infectious laugh and smile, and a kind and compassionate spirit. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren, Bjorn and Rowan Bradley, and Owen and Isabella Streblow. Linda also had a passion for music, singing and nature.
She wants all her friends and family to know how much she loved and appreciated them.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Fred; her children, Andrew and Amy; brother, Eugene Bjornstad; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Lois Voss.
Memorial services to celebrate Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 322 E. Washington Avenue in Madison. Prior to the service there will be a gathering from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established. One of Linda’s loves was nature. Donations received will be used to plant trees in her honor.
