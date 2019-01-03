NEW LISBON - Hugh Bradley, age 81, of New Lisbon died on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at UW Hospitals in Madison. Hugh was the son of Willard and Lorraine (Schmeling) Bradley, and was born on June 12, 1937, in Leeds. Upon graduating from Sun Prairie High School in 1955, Hugh worked at Holmes Tire and Supply for 20 years; and other various employers, working toward owning the farm he always dreamed of, and moving to New Lisbon in 1974 to start that chapter. He was happiest on his tractor and with his cows.
Hugh was united in marriage to Jolene Carpenter on Jan. 30, 1960, in Madison. Hugh was a self-taught organist and music lover. He was an avid car collector and found much joy in working on them. Hugh was a gifted man of many talents and knowledgeable of many things. He will be greatly missed.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Jolene of New Lisbon; daughter, Dawn Marie Bradley Simon of New Lisbon; a granddaughter, Mary Rose (Cody) Alexander of Tomah; a brother, Gilbert (Ute) Bradley of Sun Prairie; a sister, Margaret (Richard) Corwin of Topeka, Kan.; three great-grandchildren, Riley Dawn, Wayne Bradley, Emmalayna Rose; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lorraine Bradley.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at 3 p.m., at HARE FUNERAL HOME, 217 W. Pearl St., in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Wendy Ruetten presiding. Burial will take place on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., at SUN PRAIRIE MEMORY GARDEN, 1147 Clarmar Drive, in Sun Prairie. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.