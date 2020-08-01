Bradley, Donald Arthur "Don"

Don was a member of Dane Immanuel United Church of Christ. He was a very hard-working man who was very handy and loved to build things. He loved the outdoors and took a lot of pride in his lawn which earned him the title "lawn ranger." Don also looked forward to the gathering of his family every August to enjoy the Arlington Parade. Don and Phyllis enjoyed the Packers every Sunday, no one daring to stand in front of the TV while the game was on. He had a wonderful sense of humor, always eager to tell jokes. He enjoyed classic country music, his favorite being Hank Williams. He looked forward to their Friday night tradition when he and Phyllis enjoyed pizza with a cold Miller Lite. Don had a warmth about him that would draw people to him, always seeing the best in everyone he met. To put it simply, his family was his life. Everyone should be so lucky to know a man like Don Bradley.