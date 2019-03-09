MADISON / MIDDLETON - Arlene (Parman) Bradley of Madison and Middleton, passed away March 1, 2019. Arlene was born Sept. 19, 1928, to Melvin Stacy Parman and Loena Brumm Parman. She attended Wisconsin High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1951, with a degree in Business Administration, where she was a member of Phi Chi Theta, Professional Commerce Sorority. Arlene married James R. "Jim" Bradley of Madison on Jan. 26, 1952. They spent 65 years enjoying all that their shared home town of Madison has to offer; dining at favorite restaurants, boating Madison lakes, and Friday date nights. Together, they enjoyed spending time in Door County and warm sunny winters in Naples, Fla., where they developed fast friendships with a group they affectionately called the "Naples 8."
Arlene was a member of Midvale Lutheran Church, where she had participated in children's education and the Altar Guild. She had many artistic talents and thoroughly enjoyed rosemaling, calligraphy, knitting, sewing and weaving. She was an avid gardener; showing great pride and appreciation for the unique and native plants and trees in her gardens. Arlene was an associate member of the West Side Garden Club and was a nationally accredited flower show judge.
Arlene is survived by four dearly loved sons and their families, Jim (Libby Askins) of Madison, Tom of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tim (Jocelyn) of Pasadena, Calif., and Bob (Cindy) of Farmington Hills, Mich.; 11 grandchildren, Kate Schmitt (Ben), Claire, Will (Laura), Nathan (Nenette), Sarah Cotey (Michael), Graham (Maria), Reed, James, Sam, Max and Emma; and three great grandchildren, Nora and Benson Schmitt and Thomas Cotey. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband; mother and father; and sister, Mrs. Jeanne Kappel.
The family would like to express its deepest gratitude for the care and compassion provided by the exceptional staff of Brookdale Senior Living, Senior Helpers, Visiting Physicians, and Agrace HospiceCare.
Cherished memories will be shared at a private family gathering.