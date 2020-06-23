Brabender, Loretta W.

ASHTON/WAUNAKEE — Loretta W. Brabender, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 17, 1928, to Louis and Helen (Becker) Endres. Loretta married Donald W. Brabender on Oct. 30, 1952, and he preceded her in death on May 20, 2017. Loretta was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ashton.
Loretta worked and retired from the US Postal Service in Waunakee. The most important things in her life were her family, her faith and her friends. She was generous and kind to all of the lives she touched. Loretta also loved to play cards, watch a good ball game and enjoyed the time spent with so many special friends. We will be forever grateful for her kindness and generosity
Loretta is survived by her children, Mark, Dan (Patti), Jean (Dahn) Austin, Lori (Tom) Weber, Kathy (Kevyn Quamme) Brummel, and Vern; 11 grandchildren, Corey (Tricia), Kyle (Stacie) Brabender, Katie (John) Parfievich; Matt (Lindsey), Mike (Robin) and Scott Brabender; Casey (Aaron Richards) and Chris Weber; Andrew, Austin and Braedan Brummel; 7 great grandchildren, Evan, Abby, Elodie, Eli, Owen, Miles and Sophia; and her sisters Catherine Weiss, Eleanor (Richard) Fassbender and Shirley (Vic) Hellenbrand; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; three sisters, Helen, Margaret and Sally (Lorny); four brothers, Albert (Bernadette), Harold, Vincent (Joan) and Tom and several in-laws.
Funeral services will be held on Sat. June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 7121 County Trunk K Ashton. Rev. Chris Gernetzke will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank Cheryl Henderson for her care of mom during this difficult journey. Also, thank you to Agrace Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a memorial to be determined at a later date.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.