Brabender, Loretta W.

ASHTON/WAUNAKEE — Loretta W. Brabender, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 17, 1928, to Louis and Helen (Becker) Endres. Loretta married Donald W. Brabender on Oct. 30, 1952, and he preceded her in death on May 20, 2017. Loretta was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ashton.

Loretta worked and retired from the US Postal Service in Waunakee. The most important things in her life were her family, her faith and her friends. She was generous and kind to all of the lives she touched. Loretta also loved to play cards, watch a good ball game and enjoyed the time spent with so many special friends. We will be forever grateful for her kindness and generosity