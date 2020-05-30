Boyle, Steven Patrick

Steven Patrick Boyle, age 57, of Madison, WI passed away on May 25, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1962 at Madison General Hospital and welcomed into the family of Patrick and Mary Ann (Meffert) Boyle. Steve graduated from Madison West High School and Madison Area Technical College. He worked in sales, winning awards for productivity and salesmanship, and later ran his own small business. Steve was a person of immense energy and invited others to share it. In his youth, he was a highly accomplished swimmer, winning many events and championships over a decade. He purchased and worked on his first car (a red 1971 Pontiac GTO convertible) when he was 17, thereafter owning and appreciating many different types of cars and trucks. Steve liked to fish; he loved sunshine and to work outdoors. Traveling to Minneapolis to visit his girls was the highlight of Steve's life.