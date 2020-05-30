Boyle, Steven Patrick

MADISON -
Steven Patrick Boyle, age 57, of Madison, WI passed away on May 25, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1962 at Madison General Hospital and welcomed into the family of Patrick and Mary Ann (Meffert) Boyle. Steve graduated from Madison West High School and Madison Area Technical College. He worked in sales, winning awards for productivity and salesmanship, and later ran his own small business. Steve was a person of immense energy and invited others to share it. In his youth, he was a highly accomplished swimmer, winning many events and championships over a decade. He purchased and worked on his first car (a red 1971 Pontiac GTO convertible) when he was 17, thereafter owning and appreciating many different types of cars and trucks. Steve liked to fish; he loved sunshine and to work outdoors. Traveling to Minneapolis to visit his girls was the highlight of Steve's life.
Steve leaves behind two loving daughters, Erica and Olivia Rutledge, a grandson, Isaiah Rutledge, a brother, James (Priscilla), niece Clare and nephew Patrick along with aunts and uncles: Cathy (Tom) Morrissey, Mary "Pidge" Meffert, Jim (Linda) Meffert, John "Jack" (Marilyn) Meffert, Rosetta Boyle, Sue Meffert, Cheryl (Russ) Wipperfurth and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann and Patrick, cousins Scott Zeman and Ann Meffert, aunts and uncles: Bernice and Donald Zeman, John Boyle, Carolyn and William Boyle, Albert and Joan Deans, Peter Meffert and Joseph Meffert.
A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, on Thursday June 4, from 10-11:45 AM with a private service lead by Monsignor Kenneth Fiedler to follow. Steve will be interred near his parents at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that custom donations be made to the International Society for Bipolar Disorders. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
