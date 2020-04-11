Boyle, Prof. Emeritus William C. "Bill""

As a Professor, Bill also served as Dept. Chair of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He was highly revered as a great teacher, advisor, friend, and mentor. He felt blessed to have so many wonderful colleagues and students from all over the world. Many thanks to them for the wonderful letters they have written to him over the years.

He received many honors and awards throughout his career. He was especially honored to have been the first recipient of the Bill Boyle Outstanding Educator Award (CSWEA). Other prestigious awards he received were the WEF Honorary Membership Award and the Gordon Maskew Fair Medal (WEF). Bill was greatly admired and recognized in his field. He was considered a leader and was actively involved in many professional societies. He served as Pres. of AAEE and Chairman of the ASCE Oxygen Transfer Committee for which he is well known. It lasted 12 years and resulted in the EPA Design Manual for Fine Pore Aeration Systems. Lasting friendships were made. He also authored and co-authored many books and papers, was a consultant, a researcher, did peer reviews and did engineering accreditation visits (ABET). He would thank all those who made his success possible.