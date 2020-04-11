Boyle, Prof. Emeritus William C. "Bill""

MADISON - Prof. Emeritus William C. "Bill" Boyle passed away peacefully in his wife's arms on April 1, 2020, just short of his 84th birthday and their 61st wedding anniversary. He was born in Minneapolis, Minn., to Dr. Robert and Daphne Boyle, and was big brother to twin sisters, Georgie and Jeanne.
Bill and his wife, Nancy, were high school sweethearts at Highlands High School in Ft. Thomas, Ky. They had found the love of their lives.
After earning his B.S. (Civil Eng.) and M.S. (Sanitary Eng.) degrees at the University of Cincinnati (later receiving the U.C. Distinguished Alumnus Award) he received his PhD. (Environmental Eng.) at Caltech. In 1963, he began his career as a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UW Madison. Madison is where they raised their family, except for one year spent in Stavanger, Norway, where he was a visiting Professor. It was a great year for the whole family.
Bill and Nancy have four children, Betsy (Paul) Lohr, Michele (Bob) Armstrong, Jane Boyle (Marc), and Bob (Laura) Boyle. They are also blessed with ten grandchildren, Kaitlin (engaged to Brandon Bay), Michael and Jennifer Lohr, Jake and Max Armstrong, and Will, Trey, Riley, Milo and Finn Boyle. He was extremely proud of all of them. Family was very important to Bill and he was involved in their activities both as spectator and coach. They were all active in church. Bill was senior warden, treasurer, lay reader, server, and usher. He loved taking family vacations every year, usually by car. He loved to travel. He was a great husband, father, and grandpa (PawPaw).
As a Professor, Bill also served as Dept. Chair of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He was highly revered as a great teacher, advisor, friend, and mentor. He felt blessed to have so many wonderful colleagues and students from all over the world. Many thanks to them for the wonderful letters they have written to him over the years.
He received many honors and awards throughout his career. He was especially honored to have been the first recipient of the Bill Boyle Outstanding Educator Award (CSWEA). Other prestigious awards he received were the WEF Honorary Membership Award and the Gordon Maskew Fair Medal (WEF). Bill was greatly admired and recognized in his field. He was considered a leader and was actively involved in many professional societies. He served as Pres. of AAEE and Chairman of the ASCE Oxygen Transfer Committee for which he is well known. It lasted 12 years and resulted in the EPA Design Manual for Fine Pore Aeration Systems. Lasting friendships were made. He also authored and co-authored many books and papers, was a consultant, a researcher, did peer reviews and did engineering accreditation visits (ABET). He would thank all those who made his success possible.
Special thanks to Attic Angels, Agrace Hospice, and the many doctors and medical people that have provided care through the years.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
"Always remember to forget the things that made you sad, but never forget to remember the things that made you glad."
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.