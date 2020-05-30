Boyer, Stanley Wade, M.D.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Stanley Wade Boyer, M.D., of Madison, died quietly at home, May 25, 2020, at age 84.

Stan was born in 1936 in Elkhart, Ind., to Ervin and Ruth (Stealy) Boyer. He grew up in Elkhart, and became acquainted with his future wife, Marylin Ebersole, at summer camp in Michigan when they were both nine. They later dated as students at Hesston College and at Goshen College, and were married in 1957 in Elkhart.

Stan graduated from Goshen College in 1958 and earned his M.D. from Indiana University Medical School in 1962. As a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War, he fulfilled his alternate service as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Public Health Service - Division of Indian Health, serving the Leech Lake band of Ojibwe on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Cass Lake, Minn. He completed a neurology fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and moved to Madison, Wis., in 1970 to join what was then Jackson Clinic. In 1986 he joined the Dean Healthcare system, where he practiced until his retirement in 2012.

Stan and Marylin moved to Oak Valley Estates in Cross Plains in 1986. A dedicated conservationist, Stan led the area's tall-grass prairie restoration project for over 30 years, before he and Marylin moved to Oakwood Village in 2019.