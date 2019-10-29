MADISON - John W. "Bill" Boyer, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Chamomile Assisted Living. He was born on Nov. 23, 1928, in Madison, the son of John and Thelma (Peterson) Boyer. Bill graduated from East High School in 1946 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Mildred "Milly" Pellett on Oct. 6, 1956, in Baraboo.
Bill played short stop for the New York Yankee's in the 1950's. He worked for Capital Times as a sportswriter for five years, later he worked as a mail room foreman for Madison Newspapers for over 30 years, and he retired from UW-Madison Waisman Center. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 501. Bill was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. He loved camping and spending time with his family. Bill loved everybody. He loved his wife more than anything.
Bill is survived by his wife, Milly; daughters, Joy Kummerow, Debby (Ken) Linneborn and Lori Parisi; five granddaughters, Heather (Joe) Gonzagowski, Holly (LeRoy) Riegle, Shannon (Nick) Gross, Maria (Jamey) Leigh and Stacy Kummerow; two step grandchildren, Matthew (Jamie) Linneborn and Kate (Steve) Cervola; eight great-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren, three step-great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and his four legged furry buddy, Max. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Michael Parisi.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon, on Friday Nov. 1, 2019, with the Rev. Thomas Nowak presiding. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to the family for future distribution to Bill's favorite charity. A special thank you to Dana, a special nurse at SSM Home Health, the SSM Hospice Care Team, Blanca, Heidi, Kristin and the staff at Chamomile Assisted Living for your kind and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.