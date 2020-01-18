Boyd, Marianne F. (Hebblethwaite)

MADISON - Marianne F. (Hebblethwaite) Boyd, age 96, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge, Tree of Life Chapel, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, WI 53718. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona following the luncheon.

