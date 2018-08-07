MONONA / STOUGHTON—Beverly Irene Boyd, age 84, a beloved and gentle lady, went home to her Lord and Savior on Aug. 6, 2018. She was born in Dane, on Jan., 28, 1934, to Wilbur and Irene (Damp) Pettey. She married Neil Boyd on May 16, 1953, at Monona Lutheran Church, and together raised eight children. Mom liked to square dance, play cards, sew, crochet and can fresh produce from her garden. She was also a Den Leader. Having her family together for holidays or Wednesdays with Uncle Eddy were always an all-day occasion. She never forgot a birthday for one of her 27 grandchildren or 23 great-grandchildren.
Beverly worked at American Family Insurance until retiring in 2003 to care for Neil. She was an active member of Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church. There she participated in the Mothers Club, Central Circle, Ladies Aid and helped with Lutefisk dinners. She will be missed dearly by all.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Terry), Martin, Brenda (Wayne), Laura (Jerry), Nancy, Cindy, Dale (Stella) and Tim (Jasmyne). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil in 2004; and siblings, Wanda, Rachel, Gordon, Everette and Phyllis.
Funeral services will be held at WESTERN KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2633 Church St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, with the Rev. Eugene Kock presiding. Burial will be at McFarland Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
“The end of life is but the beginning of life.” -Henry Green, 1877
