Boyce Conners, Joan M.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Burial will be in Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:15 p.m. until the time of services.