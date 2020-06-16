Boyce Conners, Joan M.

SUN PRAIRIE / BATTLEFIELD, Mo. - Joan M. Boyce Conners, age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at in Republic, Mo.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Burial will be in Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:15 p.m. until the time of services.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

