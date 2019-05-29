MADISON - Michael "Jack" "Box" Boxrucker passed from us too soon on May 25, 2019, at his home. Jack grew up and went to elementary school in Stetsonville, Wis. He graduated from high school in Medford, Wis., in 1966. He attended the Wausau College Branch for two years, then transferred to the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He graduated in 1970. He worked at the State Medical Society until his retirement in 2016.
He is survived by his parents, Clarence and Marjorie (Waldhart) Boxrucker; siblings, Judy Vircks (Warren), Jayne Ehlert (Gene who passed), Jeff (Diane), Jay (Karen), and Jina Lange (Bob); his companion and friend, Linda (Bobbe); his daughters, Kelly Olson (Mark) and Rebecca Davis (Aaron); his grandchildren, Kassandra Olson, Jonathan Olson, Charlotte Davis, and Abigail Davis; great-grandchildren, Weston Mark, and soon to be Lyla Elizabeth.
Jack enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, gardening, hunting geese in Horicon Marsh, popcorn, Jack and Coke, reading, loud music, homemade meals, favorite restaurants, shooting at the fire range, lunches with old State Medical friends, and traveling to Montana.
Please join Jack’s family and friends to Celebrate his Life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at WESTSHIRE VILLAGE COMMONS, 5444 Westshire Circle, Waunakee, Wis.
Donations can be made in his honor to Disabled American Veterans https://www.dav.org/help-dav/.