STOUGHTON - Joyce Ann Bowman, age 68, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Apache Junction, Ariz., after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 30, 1951, in Madison, the daughter of John and Genevieve (Joyce) Way.

Joyce enjoyed collecting southwestern jewelry and pottery and was a self-proclaimed rockhound as well as, a cactus enthusiast.

Joyce is survived by her children, Scott and Lauren Bowman; siblings, Jack Way, Judy (Dean) Mender, Jeffrey Way, Jane (Scott) Dixon and Jimi Way; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare and UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

