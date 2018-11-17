MADISON—Gertrud Susi “Trudi” Bowie (née Ulrich) passed away on Oct. 15, 2018, at Oakwood Village in Madison, Wis., age 92. Trudi was born in Winterthur, Switzerland on March 14, 1926, to Susannah (née Widmer) and Emil Ulrich. From age five, she was raised by her paternal aunts in a small village called Waltalingen. After graduating from Technische Hochschule in Winterthur at the top of her class, Trudi became executive secretary to the head of the International Red Cross in Geneva and later to Hans Carl Bechtler, the co-founder of Luwa AG. Trudi married E.J. Walter Bowie, an Oxford medical student in 1949.
After Walter completed his internship in London in 1954, the family moved to Treherne, Canada, and then to Rochester, Minn., in 1957, when Walter became a fellow (and later a member of the staff) at the Mayo Clinic. Trudi lived in Rochester until Walter’s death in 2008. She then moved to Madison, where her daughter resides.
In Rochester, Trudi raised her children, grew impressive flower and vegetable gardens, and made a beautiful home where she cooked for and entertained many friends and family. She also worked for a time in sales at Dayton’s, volunteered with the Pink Ladies at the Mayo Clinic, and pursued her love of history by taking classes at Rochester Community College. In addition to her superb cooking and gardening skills, Trudi was an accomplished seamstress and knitter. She spoke six languages and enjoyed traveling, eventually visiting all seven continents. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She is greatly missed by all her family and friends in the U.S. and Switzerland.
Trudi is survived by her four children: Katherine Ann Bowie of Madison, Christopher John Bowie (Mary Jean Andres) of Vienna, Va., John Walter Bowie (Linda Peet) of Rochester, Minn., and James Ulrich Bowie (Sarah Gardner) of Culver City, Calif. She was enormously proud of her seven thriving grandchildren: Matthew, James, Christopher, Benjamin, Lanaea, Julia, and Eli. Trudi was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; and her brother, Werner Ulrich of Andelfingen, Switzerland.
A small family memorial is being planned for 2019 to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Center for Southeast Asian Studies in Madison, Wis. (https://bit.ly/2DEJime) or the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for Cardiovascular Research (https://mayocl.in/1PoX2AA).