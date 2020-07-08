Bowers, Robert E. "Bob"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONTELLO - Robert E. "Bob" Bowers, age 90 of Montello passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison. He was born on September 24, 1929 in Monroe. He was the son of John and Reatha (Field) Bowers. On June 23, 1955 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mida (Ellis) Webster; they were married for 60 years.

Bob was an airman in the U.S. Navy, 1949 to 1952 and a very hardworking, independent man with a strong will. He worked at the UW Stores in Madison and went on to become a farmer before retiring to Mountain Home, Ark. Bob enjoyed fishing, listening to country music and watching old western movies. He also loved to dance with his wife, Mida. He enjoyed attending church, his community, helping his neighbors and taking long walks. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Bob is survived by sister, Lucille (Russell) Pernot of Brookyn, five children: Peggy (Charlie) Carlson of Tamarac, Fla., Dolly (Michael) Plunkett of Racine, John (Donna) of Montello, Joel (Deb) of Deerfield and Jodi (Rob) Igl of Oregon. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Mida, daughter, Joette, and infant son, Steven.