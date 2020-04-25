Bowers, Patricia "Pat"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - On April 7th, 2020, Patricia “Pat” Bowers went peacefully to the Great Beyond in her home with her favorite sons, Cliff and Perry, at her side.

Pat was welcomed into this world on Aug. 17, 1928, to Olin and Mabel Bailey of Madison, Wis. Soon after, brother Jim trailed along, and the four fashioned a house into a home. Though through humble beginnings, they accompanied one another and felt the worth of every day in oh so many ways.

Pat attended East High, and then the UW-Madison, where she met the love of her life, Clifford “Bud” Bowers. Then and there, the romance began. Holding hands for the next 61 years, having their two boys along the way.

As the family grew, Pat settled back into her schooling, earning a BS in philosophy, library science, and social work, then achieving her MSSW and becoming a psychotherapist. A true natural, she always embraced life’s moments with integrity, strength, and soft elegance. Her accomplishments are immeasurable.

She will be missed by all the people she helped, and everyone she cared for, which was everyone. It was her great pleasure to make sure everyone was mentally okay. She was great at it! Countless people were drawn to her, and she to them, as she encouraged self-esteem and dignity with love and kindness, making the world a better place.