HARTLAND - Formerly of Hartland, passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 85.
Jerry was a longtime diesel instructor at MATC and after retirement taught computers at St. Charles Catholic School.
Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; and is survived by his children, Karen Bowers, Kay (Mike) Crivello, Mark (Judy) Bowers and Kristin (Bill) Reukauf. Further survived by his grandchildren, Katie, Chopper, Shelby, Willie, Megan and Abby.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Charles Catholic Church 313 Circle Drive, Hartland. Final rest St. Charles Church Cemetery. Visitation at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. If desired, memorials may be made to the Flambeau Home Health & Hospice.