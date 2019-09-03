SUN PRAIRIE - Ellen Mary
Bowen, age 89, passed away at her home on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2019. She was born on Sept. 10, 1929, in Mayville, Wis. Ellen worked as a stenographer for the US Military. She was a talented seamstress. She enjoyed arts, crafts, ceramics and many other hobbies. She was very active in the St. Albert the Great parish.
Ellen survived by her husband, Thomas B. Bowen of 62 years of marriage; her two daughters, Dr. Vana M. Bowen of Aurora, IL and Constance (Rick) Bailey of Corbin, Ky.; her two grandchildren, Abbey Nicole (Deke) Barley of New London, Ky.; Thomas Allen (Rebecca) Bailey of Corbin, Ky. Also, two great-grandchildren, Beaux Lewis Barley and soon to arrive Bailey Ann Barley. She is also survived by her sister, Beatrice Zimbric of Watertown, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Cynthia (Jerome) Tlusty of Schofield, Wis., Curt (Sandy) Zimbric of Centerville, Ohio, Claude Zimbric of Watertown, Wis., Paula (Steve) Hanna of Watertown, Wis., Patricia Zimbric of Franklin, Ky. and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Irene (Sullivan) Schimelpfenig; sister, Vivian (Ray) Schoniger and nephew, Philip Zimbric.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Albert The Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive, in Sun Prairie, with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be at St. Albert The Great Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
