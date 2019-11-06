CARROLLTON, ILL.—Claudia Bowen, age 83, passed away Oct. 3, 2019, after a short illness. Claudia was born on March 4, 1936, the daughter of Victor and Florence Miller. Claudia’s greatest love in life was her family. Her second passion was textiles, and she poured her time, energy, and care into quilts handmade for her family. She is survived by siblings, Marilyn, Karen, Laurena, and Thomas; her former husband, Dennis Bowen, Sr.; five children; Dennis (Sharon) Bowen, Jr., Cindy (Joel) Monture, Diane Bowen, Debra (Stephen) Field, Patti (Mark) Mackesey; grandchildren, Brandon, Derrik, Kelsey, Joseph, Mary, Elijah, Ryan, Caitlin, Cara; and great-grandchildren, Michael and Calie. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Glenn. The family will hold a private memorial service on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Belvidere, Ill.

