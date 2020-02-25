Bowar, William Marc "Billy"

PINE BLUFF — William Marc "Billy" Bowar, age 28, died unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home in Pine Bluff, Wis., after a long struggle with substance use disorder. Billy was born on March 21, 1991, in Madison, the son of Dana Bowar and Christine Jankowski Bowar.
He was known as Billy, Bill, Will, Broski, Billy Bowskie, Cuzo, Bookie to many, but "son" to his dad. Billy had a tender heart and a kind soul; he was a gentle man. His beautiful smile and glimmering eyes made us all smile. Billy would do anything to help anyone at any time. He was our "son"shine.
Bill attended Mount Horeb Schools participating in football. He loved the Bucks, Brewers, Badgers and the Packers. Billy loved the outdoors, snowmobiling winters and boating the summer waters.
From a young age, Bill was fascinated with cars, trucks (oh sh** big trucks) and heavy equipment machinery. His fascination brought him closer with his dad and Bill would go on to work side by side with his dad at Bowar Excavating. Bill enjoyed life and loved to hang out with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his parents; and a sister, Sarah (Jon) Lauersdorf; nephew, Hudson; and niece, Ella; grandmother, Gwendolyn Bowar O'Conner; grandfather, Walter Jankowski; many aunts and uncles; and cousins that he loved to spend time with. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth and Al Quam; grandfather, Donald Bowar; little uncle, Billy Bowar; and aunt, Vicki Bowar.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Following the service, please join the family for a reception at KALSCHEUR PARK, 3734 County Road P, Cross Plains, in Pine Bluff. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be gifted in Bill's name to Safe Communities Madison Dane County, 2453 Atwood Ave, #209, Madison, WI 53704. Phone: (608) 441-3060.
"My chains are gone; I've been set free.
My God, My Savior has ransomed me.
And like a flood, His mercy rains.
Unending love, Amazing Grace."
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
