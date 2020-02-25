Bowar, William Marc "Billy"

PINE BLUFF — William Marc "Billy" Bowar, age 28, died unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home in Pine Bluff, Wis., after a long struggle with substance use disorder. Billy was born on March 21, 1991, in Madison, the son of Dana Bowar and Christine Jankowski Bowar.

He was known as Billy, Bill, Will, Broski, Billy Bowskie, Cuzo, Bookie to many, but "son" to his dad. Billy had a tender heart and a kind soul; he was a gentle man. His beautiful smile and glimmering eyes made us all smile. Billy would do anything to help anyone at any time. He was our "son"shine.

Bill attended Mount Horeb Schools participating in football. He loved the Bucks, Brewers, Badgers and the Packers. Billy loved the outdoors, snowmobiling winters and boating the summer waters.

From a young age, Bill was fascinated with cars, trucks (oh sh** big trucks) and heavy equipment machinery. His fascination brought him closer with his dad and Bill would go on to work side by side with his dad at Bowar Excavating. Bill enjoyed life and loved to hang out with family and friends.