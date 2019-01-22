Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... .OCCASIONAL LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW WILL CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING. THE LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW WILL GRADUALLY CHANGE OVER TO MOSTLY SNOW LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. PERIODS OF SNOW ARE THEN EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE PERIOD OF HEAVIEST SNOW AND HIGHEST SNOWFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND MID-MORNING WEDNESDAY. HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED WITH A TREACHEROUS WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...A WINTERY MIX OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW WILL TRANSITION TO MOSTLY SNOW LATE THIS AFTERNOON OR EVENING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE TENTH INCH ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...NOW UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY LATER TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, SLEET AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&