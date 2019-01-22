CROSS PLAINS - Bernadine Ellen "Bee" (Dusik) Bowar, age 89, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Bee was born at home in Janesville, on May 11, 1929, to Sigmund Dusik and Anastasia Vlasak Zumanek Dusik (VonWolfskeel). Bee married her "Dear One," Victor "Butch" Bowar, on Sept. 3, 1960.
Throughout her life, she was an active volunteer in her community and church, enjoyed her work at State Bank of Cross Plains, and had many friends.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Ann) Bowar of Littleton, Colo., Amy Bowar of Janesville, Thomas Bowar of Englewood, Colo., Carol (Ted Halbert) Bowar of Broomfield, Colo., and Sara (Mark) Hanson of Middleton; her grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Matthew, and Timothy Bowar, Ian and Ace Litten, Isaac, Adam, and Lydia Hanson, and Eleanor (Ellie), Tate, and Josephine (Joey) Halbert; her sister, Anastasia (Stell) Protteau of Texas; sister-in-law, Lucille (Frank) O'Connor; and so many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, with the Monsignor Gerard Healy presiding. A Catholic Rosary with the Knights of Columbus will take place prior to the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, and again from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.
Bee's family is so incredibly grateful for her community of friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Francis Xavier Endowment Fund or Northwest Dane Senior Services. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.